Carpenter Nature Preserve receives donation

An anonymous donor recently gifted funds for a future amphitheater at Carpenter Nature Preserve in Zionsville.

According to Amanda Vela, public information officer for the Town of Zionsville, the donation is the first significant gift for the Carpenter Nature Preserve that the parks department has received since acquiring the land in October. Although there isn’t a specific timeline for completing the amphitheater, Vela said Phase 1 of the Carpenter Nature Preserve is expected to open in late 2025 or early 2026. The structure will accompany Phase 1 amenities that include a nature playground, accessible and rustic trails, a restroom and shelter facility, and a parking area.

According to Zionsville Parks and Recreation, the amphitheater will provide a space for programs, educational lectures and events, celebrations and performances.

“Establishing the Carpenter Nature Preserve was accomplished in part because of a series of gifts and donations from community members and organizations,” Zionsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jarod Logsdon stated. “The donors of the amphitheater are inspired by what we are doing at Carpenter Nature Preserve and have generously contributed to this community-building effort.”

The donor will fund the amphitheater in three separate financial gifts based on estimates from the master planning process. Vela said the parks board is drafting a memorandum of understanding and will offer the donors naming rights for the amphitheater.