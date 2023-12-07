Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville receives grant for STEM camp curriculum

The Tom & Soni Sheehan Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville recently received a $3,700 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation in August. The check presentation was Oct. 11.

The grant funded weeklong programming from Nyla Nova STEMversity — an organization that provides science, technology, engineering and math curriculum — to the club’s outdoor space, Camp Crosser, during fall break in October.

Camp Crosser “is a fun and adventurous seasonal program full of high energy, fun and educational experiences for members ages 6-13,” said Nathan Helm, director of development at the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville.

Sophie Collier, youth recreation director at the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, said the nonprofit was notified about the grant in August. She said it was the first time STEMversity visited Camp Crosser.

According to its website, STEMversity’s mission “is to provide naturally curious students with interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum and experiences for success in school and beyond!”

“Honestly, we were really lucky to have them donate this money because, again, they just provided a more in-depth understanding of STEM and STEM around us,” Collier said.

Collier said STEMversity provided activities about flowers and soil during camp.

“So, I think it was really cool to see that the kids could learn about the STEM activity, then take what they just learned and go apply it to camp right after so they could actually get that hands-on experience,” Collier said.

Mark LaBarr, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy, said part of Duke Energy’s community investments is supporting local nonprofits. He said one of the foundation’s focuses is “building a pipeline of people to work in the energy future.”

“We are supporters of the Boys & Girls Club. We think that they serve a very needed and necessary purpose,” LaBarr said. “And frankly, I think STEMversity and STEM programming in general is wonderful that they offer to their clients. I know they do a lot of different things, and I think supplementing the other things they do with STEM education is fantastic.”