AromaRoom sets early 2024 opening at Carmel City Center

A girls trip to Miami with her aunt and cousins inspired Shayla Webb to start a business.

”We spent the day at a spa that had a lavender steam room,” Webb said. “It was the most relaxing experience I have ever had. I came back home and immediately went to find a way to replicate my experience, but there was nothing like it in the Indy market. Several gyms had steam rooms, but there was no way to customize the essential oil blend to address my specific needs.”

Webb said her new business, The AromaRoom, at 762 S. Range Line Rd., Suite 64, will have that capability. Webb said she hopes the business will open in Carmel City Center in late January or early February.

“We can add any essential oil to our aromatherapy suites to meet any need,” Webb said. “The same can be said of our salt rooms. They all have the capability to incorporate salt, sauna, infrared, aromatherapy and red-light therapy.”

Webb said she loves the walkability of Carmel City Center and proximity to many other retailers and neighborhoods.

The spa is a little more than 1,600 square feet. Salt rooms of various sizes will be available for one, three or four people.

“The four-person room is ADA accessible and can also fit two people who want to work out while experiencing the benefits of salt,” Webb said. “Each aromatherapy suite can hold two people comfortably. Another cool thing about our rooms is that our walls are pocket doors, which would allow for groups to have a customized experience all in the same space.”

Webb said the spa can open the internal walls and allow events such as bridal showers and birthday parties to enjoy the space together.

“We will also have an oxygen bar at the front of the spa, which will allow people to prepare for their session before they even enter the room,” Webb said.

Webb, who lives in Brownsburg with her husband, Marlon Webb, said she knew she wanted to be in the Carmel market. The AromaRoom will have one employee when it opens.

“Our receptionist will be responsible for creating a welcoming environment and adding the essential oils to the rooms,” she said.

The AromaRoom will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.