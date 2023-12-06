Former Lawrence Central Coach picked for Basketball Hall of Fame

Current Publishing
Retired Lawrence Central basketball coach Al Gooden will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in March. (Photo courtesy of Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township)

Former Lawrence Central High School boys basketball coach Al Gooden will be among the 17 men inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

According to an announcement from the Hall of Fame board of directors, the induction ceremony for the 62nd group of honorees will take place March 20 — almost exactly a year after Gooden retired.

The announcement stated that Gooden graduated from Ft. Wayne Wayne High School in 1977. He was All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State as a junior and senior, where he averaged 20 points and 14 rebounds during his senior year.

Gooden attended Ball State, where he was All-MAC both junior and senior seasons, according to the announcement. He also was a member of the MAC Champions, MAC Tourney Champions, and part of the first Ball State team to play in the NCAA Tournament.

“Upon graduation in 1982 with a degree in (physical education) and health, Gooden coached high school basketball in Ft. Wayne, Heritage, Harding, New Haven and Lawrence Central, retiring in March,” the announcement stated. “He has a career-winning percentage of 63 percent (525-308), and was crowned 2001 2A State Champion, 4 State Runner-Ups, 5 Semi-State Championships, 6 Regionals and 14 Sectional titles.”

Other honorees are:

  • John Adams
  • Brian Bippus
  • Clarence Crain
  • Dan Dakich
  • The late Chuck DeVoe
  • The late Emery Druckamiller (Centennial Award)
  • Jay Frye
  • Dick Harris
  • The late Doug Linville
  • The late Jim Morris
  • Joe Mullan
  • Pete Smith
  • Larry Weatherford
  • The late James “Lil Bro” Webb
  • Gene White
  • Bill Walker (silver medal)


