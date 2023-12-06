Carmel High School Holiday Spectacular set

The Carmel High School Holiday Spectacular’s theme of “A Light in the Dark” seems fitting to the choir members.

“I think it’s so important. Especially right now in the world, focusing on music being that light in the dark, and that can mean different things for everybody,” said senior Ella Glowacki, co-president of the Ambassadors, the school’s mixed show choir. “But I really just love the idea of everyone coming together to find this optimism in the dark times that we’re living through right now.”

The annual Holiday Spectacular is set for five performances: Dec. 6-7 at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at the CHS auditorium.

“It gives us a chance to share our passion for music with the community,” said senior Sam Tiek, the other Ambassadors co-president. “The fact that it’s a time for all the choirs to perform is such a great bonding moment for all the students.”

Senior Katie Eneglia, president of the Accents, the school’s all-female show choir, said each show is devoted to raising funds for nonprofits. The five are the Arthritis Foundation, Caroline Sims Cancer Endowment, Indiana Diaper Bank, Exodus Refugee Immigration and Changing Footprints.

“This is really special because it really connects our community with important causes that are important to different families in Carmel and allows each kid to connect to a cause during this special time of the year,” Eneglia said.

Carmel Choirs director Kathrine Kouns said the concerts include many new songs that people might not have heard before.

“It is filled with absolutely beautiful lyrics that are all about finding hope in the midst of darkness,” Kouns said. “It seems like these last few years have been difficult for so many people, and we hope that this show will bring joy and hope back into the lives of our community.”

Senior Zoey Hornbeck, the Accents vice president, said Holiday Spectacular is a good opportunity to showcase the choirs’ talent.

“It’s just a really good tradition that a lot of families in Carmel like to celebrate by coming to Holiday Spec every year,” Hornbeck said. “I really like that our finale song talks about a connection with others and finding that hope during the holidays.”

For more, visit carmelchoirs.org.