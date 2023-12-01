Westfield events usher in the season

Although Westfield Welcome’s Dec. 1 showing of “White Christmas” as part of Movies at the Plaza has been canceled because of weather, multiple festive events in Westfield this weekend offer opportunities for sipping, shopping, Santa and more.

NSPIRE’D Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival — Featuring original art, decor, jewelry and more from local makers, this event will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at NSPIRE Church at 18097 Sun Park Dr. NSPIRE students will sell baked goods and warm beverages to raise money for an upcoming youth trip.

DI Goes Nuts — Dance Innovations will perform the Nutcracker story in a brand-new way at 1 p.m. Dec. 2 at Westfield High School. General admission tickets are $15 and must be purchased online before the show through the link at danceinnovationspac.com/di-goes-nuts.

Holiday Reflections Concert — The Harmony Magic Women’s Barbershop Chorus will perform at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Radiant Christian Life Church at 16162 Carey Rd. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12 and may be purchased in advance at harmonymagic.org or at the door. There also will be a gift basket raffle and special mystery guest.

Ice Ribbon in Grand Junction Plaza — There will be an abbreviated skating schedule Dec. 2 due to Westfield in Lights setup. Sessions will be 3 to 4:40 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices, including skate rental, are $10 per session for ages 10 and under and $12 per session for ages 11 and up. Processing fees are not included. Skate aids will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for no additional fee. Regular skating sessions run on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 13, 2024. For information and tickets, go to westfieldwelcome.ticketleap.com/iceribbon23-24.

Westfield in Lights — Westfield Welcome and the Downtown Westfield Association will host this annual event from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2. A large tent on Jersey Street will feature live music, winter-themed carnival games, photo ops with Mrs. Claus and Rucdolph and around 20 vendors. Food trucks will have plenty of warm eats and treats, and the ever-popular llamas will be back. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:50 p.m. with the master of ceremonies, Santa himself, who will arrive just in the nick of time.

Cookies with Santa — Santa will be dropping by Urban Vines from 12 to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at 303 E. 161st St. for this free event. Find out more at urban-vines.com/event.

Sip ‘n Shop Holiday Mart — Guests can purchase drinks from Vino Mobile Bar and snacks from DonutNV while shopping at the booths of around 30 local vendors from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at Viking Meadows Clubhouse at 15757 Viking Meadows Dr.