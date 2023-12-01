Carmel’s Vivante French Eatery expands holiday outdoor dining options

Vivante French Eatery in Carmel is providing an opportunity to enjoy outdoor dining this holiday season – without being exposed to below-freezing temperatures.

The restaurant on the ground level of Hotel Carmichael is offering reservations in four festive, heated igloos on the west side of the building along the Monon Greenway. Two contain a traditional table and chairs for up to six guests to enjoy dishes from the Vivante menu, while the other two offer softer seating options and lighter fare from the hotel’s Adagio Lounge.

Lindsey Bonte, Hotel Carmichael marketing coordinator, said the igloos offer a sense of exclusivity near Carter Green, one of Carmel’s busiest public spaces during the holiday season.

“It’s a good way to experience the outdoors at Christmas, while still being warm,” Bonte said.

The igloos are only steps away from the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, and the nightly Palladiscope light show projected onto the Palladium can be viewed from within the translucent domes.

Vivante first offered igloo dining in 2020, but this is the first year it has offered the soft-seating option. It partnered with Indy Spot Picnics to furnish and decorate the more laid-back spaces.

“We have comfy chairs, coffee tables, blankets, pillows, throws and they’re decorated in two different themes,” Bonte said.

One soft-seating igloo is decorated in classic Christmas red and green while the other features pastel colors and a winter candy theme. After the holiday season, they will be redecorated to celebrate the new year and Valentine’s Day, Bonte said. The igloos will remain available until at least mid-February.

Bonte said the igloos have been popular for small groups celebrating special events, such as birthdays or anniversaries.

Reservation costs for the igloos are $10 per person for traditional dining and $15 per person for the soft-seating option. A minimum food and beverage purchase of $100 is required in the soft-seating igloos.

Igloo reservations may be made at opentable.com/r/vivante-french-eatery-carmel?originId=ccedb453-818e-4680-bb39-54ccd3f73f6f&corrid=ccedb453-818e-4680-bb39-54ccd3f73f6f&avt=eyJ2IjoyLCJtIjoxLCJwIjoxLCJzIjowLCJuIjowfQ. Walk-ins are accepted based on availability.

Learn more about Vivante at vivantecarmel.com.

Savor the season at Clay Terrace

Several Clay Terrace restaurants and eateries are offering holiday specials and events.

Diners can visit with Santa during Prime 47’s Christmas Eve Brunch, set for 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Cost is $52.95 for adults and $15 for children. Food offerings include eggs benedict, omelette station, biscuits and gravy, French toast, honey ham, salmon, prime rib, shrimp cocktail and chicken marsala. Learn more at prime47carmel.com.

Kona Grill holiday drink offerings include Santa’s Egg Nog, Catch Me If You Can (bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Grand Marnier, cinnamon stick) and The Holiday Martini. Food specials for the season include Prime Rib Surf & Turf and Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo.

Java House is offering several seasonal drink offerings through the end of the year, including Ginger Snap (flavors of gingerbread and caramel combine with cold brew and milk), Peppermint Cold Brew Cold Foam, Cozy Cold Foam (brown sugar cinnamon, vanilla with milk and cold brew), Winter Warmer (butterscotch and praline flavors with cold brew and milk), Peppermint Mocha and Mistletea (hibiscus tea with cinnamon and raspberry).

For those with a sweet tooth, Le Macaron features gingerbread as its seasonal macaron and recently added a ginger chocolate macaron to celebrate the season. The shop also is offering holiday-shaped chocolates and themed gift boxes.