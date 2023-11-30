Carmel Community Players actors embrace ‘Moon Over Buffalo’

Following an 18-year hiatus from the stage, Jason Creighton has the acting bug again.

In his first production for Carmel Community Players, the Carmel resident plays George Hay in Carmel Community Players’ production of Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo” Dec. 8-17 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. Hay and his wife, Charlotte, are former Broadway stars who have taken their run-down touring company to Buffalo.

“The physicality of the comedy and quick pace are what drew me to the role,” said Creighton, who is in his fifth production since performing again. “I spend most of the second act drunk, which is, perhaps, more challenging than one might expect. It’s great fun, though, and I’m lucky to have the opportunity.”

Tonya Rave said she enjoys portraying Charlotte Hay because the character is very dynamic in many ways.

“Although she initially appears to be a typical actress, she also offers a glimpse into the more human and vulnerable aspects of her character,” Rave said. “Because this show is a farce, it involves a great deal of physical comedy — much of which has required extensive work on its corresponding choreography. Therefore, there have been additional layers to this production beyond the memorization of lines, the muscle memory of blocking and the development of the nuances of a character.”

Rave has viewed snippets of the Broadway production in which Carol Burnett portrayed Charlotte.

“I have deliberately not seen this play performed in its entirety, as I wanted to bring my own unique interpretation of Charlotte to this production,” said Rave, a Lawrence Township resident and dramatics director for Lawrence North High School, her alma mater.

Zionsville resident Elizabeth Ruddell is directing “Moon Over Buffalo.”

“I am familiar with this show because I appeared in it as an actor years ago,” Ruddell said. “I love Ken Ludwig shows because they are well written, fun to perform, and audiences love them. We have had so much fun rehearsing this comedy and can’t wait to perform it for the audience.”

For more, visit carmelplayers.org.