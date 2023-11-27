Visit Green Gift Shop Nov. 30 at Carmel library 

Commentary by Meredith McCutcheon

Looking for ways to make your holiday shopping this year a little greener and more earth-friendly? The Carmel Clay Public Library is hosting Carmel Green Initiative’s Green Gift Shop alongside the library’s Holiday Showcase from 1:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30.

At the gift shop, guests can purchase items that are local, organic, natural, recycled, re-used or re-purposed. More than 25 vendors will be on site and sell products that include:

Jewelry created from upcycled materials by Olde Thyme Adornmente and Earth Rocks

Woodcrafts such as charcuterie and cheese boards made from recycled materials by B&D Woodcrafts and WoodWorx

Chocolate from X’chocol’Art

Various items made from recycled sweaters by Mimi’s Mittens

Skin care products from Frangipani Body Products

Soy candles made with allergy-friendly fragrance oils and without dyes from Maria’s Candles

One-of-a-kind creations, including aprons for children and adults, made from vintage linens, by That’s Sew Martha

A full list of vendors is available at carmelgreen.org/live-and- learn/green-gift-shop.

Along with the gift shop, visitors can check out holiday-themed library materials. The library has hundreds of books and audiobooks filled with heartwarming holiday stories, tips to spruce up your holidays, holiday craft ideas and holiday recipes. You can also find classic holiday movies and new releases, as well as CDs from your favorite artists.

There will be crafts for teens and children to make and take home starting at 4:30 p.m., as well as holiday music performed by Carmel High School musicians.

Admission to the Green Gift Shop is free.

Meredith McCutcheon is a member of the Carmel Green Initiative. Contact the group at carmelgreen.org.