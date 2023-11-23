Snapshot: Heroes Club honors outgoing Carmel mayor, police chief

The Heroes Club held its Sharing the Vision event Nov. 16 at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel. At the event, Carmel Mayor Jim Braind and Carmel Police Department Chief Jim Barlow received distinguished hero awards for their decades of public service. Jim Nordhoff and Chuck Lazzara, who have been members of the Carmel-based club for 25 years, also received distinguished hero awards. The Heroes Club is a nonprofit group of business executives and residents who aim to find meaningful ways to support Carmel and Clay Township public safety employees. Learn more at theheroesclub.org. (Photos by Adam Seif)