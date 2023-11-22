Music Playhouse’s inaugural Winter Gala to benefit 2 international nonprofits

By Samantha Kupiainen

The Music Playhouse, an early childhood music education company, will host the inaugural Winter Gala from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Cat theater in Carmel. The event will benefit two international organizations: Playing for Change, an early childhood music program in Ghana; and Hand in Hand, which helps build early childhood music schools in refugee camps in Burundi, East Africa.

The idea to host the gala originated with The Music Playhouse owner, Emily Good-Perkins, who grew up in the Congo.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to connect with the CEO of Playing for Change,” Good-Perkins said. “I’ve known about them since 2008, and they’ve started music schools and organizations in developing countries that don’t have the resources. They’re partnering with me because I grew up in Africa and I actually have access to refugee camps in Africa.”

War and violence have led to Congolese refugees relocating to camps in Burundi, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda.

“Conditions in the refugee camps are really sad,” Good-Perkins said. “Children and women, especially, they have nothing to do. Children aren’t allowed to go to school.”

All money raised at Winter Gala will go toward early childhood music schools and programs in Congolese refugee camps.

“I’m partnering with my friend in the Congo to start music classes and similar types of music schools there,” Good-Perkins said. “We would provide the resources and means for moms to get together, kids to get together and have a little bit of hope, because I know that it’s a really hopeless place right now.”

Winter Gala tickets are $50. The first 75 tickets purchased will include a free pass to the Indianapolis Children’s Museum.

Also included in the ticket price are tastings and demonstrations of unique cocktails, wine and beer, courtesy of expert mixologist, Brett Butler. Lisa Frank and the Trapper Keepers, a 90s cover band, will provide musical entertainment. Other entertainment options include a 360-degree photo booth, a red carpet, silent auction and more.

Silent auction prizes include a two-night stay at the Conrad Hotel, Gucci perfumes, art pieces, voice lessons and aesthetics discounts on facials, botox and filler.

Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/winter-gala-tickets-732211974727?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2-aJBTywCQjGn5a8DSKPzQFgXUlO7oMNSX-m1p74SogddNvQeN4U0rTvs.