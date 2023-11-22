City of Noblesville to debut nighttime holiday parade

The City of Noblesville has announced that the new Holiday in Lights Parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. It replaces the original daytime holiday parade and the Home for the Holidays Tour that was created after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance and entry submissions for the original daytime holiday parade were decreasing prior to the pandemic, the city’s Community Engagement Manager Aaron Head said. During the pandemic, Mayor Chris Jensen created the Home for the Holidays Tour, an event residents could watch without leaving their homes.

City Communications Director Robert Herrington said the mayor’s office wanted to create a new spin this year on the traditional parade.

The parade starts at 16th and Harrison streets, travels south on 16th Street to Logan Street, continues through downtown and across the Bridge of Flowers before ending at Federal Hill Commons along Ind. 19.

Head encourages attendees to explore the activities at Federal Hill Commons at the conclusion of the parade, including an ice-skating rink. He said shuttles will be available to transport people back to 16th and Harrison streets. There are also parking garages throughout the parade route, including one at Federal Hill Commons.

Extra safety measures have been put in place for the parade. Walkers and dancers are required to wear reflective clothing or use glow sticks. There will be portable lights and additional lighting on 16th and Logan streets. All cars will have headlights on.

“I’m excited to try a new spin on the traditional downtown parade,” Jensen stated. “With First Friday on Dec. 1 and activities taking place downtown on Dec. 2 leading up to the parade, it’s going to be a very festive weekend in Noblesville and a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

HOLIDAY EVENTS IN NOBLESVILLE

Downtown Tree-Lighting Ceremony — At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25, the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce will kick off the city’s holiday festivities through an event at the Hamilton County Judicial Center. At 7:15 p.m., attendees will move outdoors for the Historic Courthouse Square lighting ceremony. There will be music and special guests.

Lights Over Seminary — At Seminary Park, attendees can view a walkable lights display that focus on history. Restored vintage decorations will be on display. Admission is free from 5 to 11 p.m. through December.

Deck the Downtown/Midnight Madness — From 5 to 11:59 p.m., Noblesville Main Street will present a night of shopping and dining from downtown restaurants, breweries and shops. There will be a trolley to Lights Over Seminary, the ice skating rink at Federal Hill Commons and holiday programming from Hamilton County Artists Association and Noblesville Creates (Nickel Plate Arts).

Holiday Market — Noblesville Main Street will present a holiday market where attendees can buy from local vendors. Admission is $3 in cash or $4 with credit card. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

Holidays at the Hill — At Federal Hill Commons, attendees can experience several different holiday activities, including an ice-skating rink, walking lights tour, carriage rides, holiday market and letters to Santa at the Christmas Cottage. Opening day is Nov. 18.