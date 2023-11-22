Carmel connections ease long journey for Christkindlmarkt woodworker

Joachim Seitfudem’s journey to become a Carmel Christkindlmarkt vendor was a long one.

Traveling the 4,500 miles from his home near Oberammergau, Germany, was the easy part. Getting the proper approvals to make and sell his wooden sculptures and ornaments during his short stay in the U.S. was a bit harder but led to some new friends along the way.

Seitfudem worked with Carmel-based immigration attorney Angela Adams throughout a lengthy process to procure the correct visa. It involved an interview at the consulate in Germany, where he made an unexpected connection when asked why he needed the visa.

“I talked about last year, how I was here at the market, and now I want to (return) and sell stuff in Carmel,” Seitfudem said. “He was like, ‘Really? In Carmel? I’m from Carmel! That’s amazing!’”

Finding that commonality helped ease the rest of the process with the consulate worker, Seitfudem said.

Seitfudem and his father, Hans-Joachim, demonstrated woodworking in the Christkindlmarkt’s Werkstatt hut in 2022. He enjoyed the experience so much that he wanted to return, this time for the market’s entire run.

“It’s a really beautiful Christmas market, more beautiful than most in Germany,” he said. “It’s really authentic, and really pretty. If you don’t see the (Carmel) street signs, it could be in Germany in Bavaria.”

Seitfudem’s work is for sale in the Holzbildhauer hut, and he will return to the Werkstatt toward the end of the market season for demonstrations.

Adams, owner and managing attorney at Adams Immigration Law, was eager to meet Seitfudem for the first time in person a few days before the market opened for the season at a Nov. 15 preview event. The Carmel High School graduate helped Seitfudem secure a visa for artists coming to the U.S. to perform or teach in a culturally unique program.

“To be a Carmel native practicing immigration law in my own backyard, I think is pretty cool,” Adams said.

Seitfudem, whose work recently went on display at a contemporary art museum in Unterammergau, Germany, said he plans to visit a friend in Las Vegas and hopes to travel around Indiana during his time in the U.S.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is open through Dec. 24 at 10 Carter Green. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. The market will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Learn more at CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.