OneZone event to feature State chamber CEO

Vanessa Sinders, new president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, will be the featured speaker for the OneZone Chamber’s December Eggs & Issues and annual meeting, set for 8 a.m. Dec. 8 at the FORUM Events Center.

According to an announcement from OneZone, attendees will be able to meet Sinders and hear more about her background as she begins her new role with the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

She spent 20 years in Washington, D.C., at the center of politics with high-profile positions on Capitol Hill, including chief of staff for then-U.S. Sen. Scott Brown of Massachusetts and policy director for former U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg of New Hampshire, the announcement stated.

She also was chief of staff for the “Campaign to Fix the Debt,” a nonpartisan issue-based coalition advocating for better national fiscal policies. In that role, she oversaw the implementation of the campaign’s strategy and directed activities for its 45-person staff.

Vanessa later served as senior vice president for government affairs at Charter Communications/Spectrum, a Fortune 100 cable and broadband company. According to the announcement, she was responsible for directing the company’s strategic policy and political engagement with Congress and the White House, as well as managing a seven-person internal team and 15 external consulting firms.

Members and nonmembers are invited to attend the Dec. 8 event. The cost is $30 for OneZone members, and $40 for non-members. Reservations can be made at www.onezonechamber.com or by calling 317-436-4653.