Fishers Arts Council November exhibit features watercolors

The Fishers Arts Council is showcasing work by members of the Watercolor Society of Indiana this month at the FAC Hub Gallery, 11810 Technology Dr., Fishers, inside the Collaboration Hub of the Hamilton County Community Foundation.

The exhibit opened Nov. 6 and runs through Dec. 1.

According to a Fishers Arts Council announcement, the Watercolor Society of Indiana is a statewide organization founded in 1982 at the Indianapolis Art League, now the Indianapolis Art Center. The organization became a registered nonprofit in 1983, and its first annual juried exhibit was in November of that year.

“This is the third year we’ve hosted the WSI members and it’s our largest WSI exhibit to date — 74 paintings by 30 artists — it’s so impressive,” FAC Executive Director Les Reinhardt stated. “It’s such an incredible showing of talent from across Indiana, right here in Fishers, for all to enjoy. There’s a wide variety of styles, skills and subjects.”

Many of the pieces on display are for sale at a variety of price points, according to the announcement. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Friday gallery visits are by appointment only by contacting Fishers Arts Council directly.

For more, visit fishersartscouncil.org.