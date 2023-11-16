Bicentennial celebration features Coxhall Gardens history

The Hamilton County Bicentennial celebration featured Coxhall Gardens on Towne Road in Carmel with an event Nov. 4. Guests learned about the history of the property and an 1865 Italianate home still standing on the site, and archaeologists from the University of Indianapolis conducted public excavations on the lawn. Originally owned by the Williams family, the site of Coxhall Gardens became part of Hamilton County Parks & Recreation in 1999. (Photos by Edward Redd)