Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Bicentennial celebration features Coxhall Gardens history

Bicentennial celebration features Coxhall Gardens history

0
By on Carmel Community

The Hamilton County Bicentennial celebration featured Coxhall Gardens on Towne Road in Carmel with an event Nov. 4. Guests learned about the history of the property and an 1865 Italianate home still standing on the site, and archaeologists from the University of Indianapolis conducted public excavations on the lawn. Originally owned by the Williams family, the site of Coxhall Gardens became part of Hamilton County Parks & Recreation in 1999. (Photos by Edward Redd)


More Headlines

Fishers Arts Council November exhibit features watercolors Carmel school board members clash over proposed updates to policy to review, remove library books Terry AnkerOpinion: Complicated history lessons Carmel blood donation center celebrates expansion, new features A Lawrence Christmas: Annual Winterfest celebration kicks off the weekend after Thanksgiving Carmel filmmaker’s ‘Kennedy’ docuseries set for History network debut
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact