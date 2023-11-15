Noblesville City Council approves annexation fiscal plans, amends ordinance

At its Nov. 14 meeting, the Noblesville City Council approved two fiscal plan resolutions for annexation land proposals, established new rates for water supply companies and amended articles of the Unified Development Ordinance.

What happened: The city council unanimously approved a resolution establishing a fiscal plan for the annexation of an area north of E. 196th Street and west of Hague Road known as the Retreat at Morse Planned Development.

What it means: The city will provide certain services for the area, including police protection, fire protection, street maintenance, solid waste disposal and stormwater management. The projected expenditure for the area is $8,326 in street maintenance.

What’s next: The fiscal plan was approved for the territory. Annexation of the territory will be voted on in two weeks at a future council meeting after a public hearing.

What happened: The city council unanimously approved a resolution establishing a fiscal plan for the annexation of an area southwest of the intersection of 166th Street and Olio Road.

What it means: The property tax base for the city will increase by $121,300 initially as a result of the annexation, the fiscal plan stated. The city will provide certain services to the area, including police protection, fire protection, emergency medical services, street and road maintenance, trash collection and recycling.

What’s next: The fiscal plan was approved for the territory. Annexation of the territory will be voted on in two weeks at a future council meeting after a public hearing.

What’s happened: The city council unanimously approved an ordinance amending sewer rates and charges for Citizens Energy Group and American Indiana Water. It applies to companies that operate water supply systems within city sewage service territory and filter wastewater into the city’s sewage system. The new schedule of rates is based on the quantity of the water discharged to the sewer plus a base fee. The base fee is $2,002.20, plus a usage fee at $3.37 per 1,000 gallons.

What it means: Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC conducted a rate study to analyze costs and recommend changes in existing rates and charges. The council found the existing rates and charges were insufficient to maintain sewage operations and approved the recommended changes.

What happened: The city council unanimously approved an ordinance to amend sections of the Unified Development Ordinance. The sections relate to timelines, information requirements for filing a petition in the form of a checklist and clarifying additional language in engineering sections for subdivisions, commercial buildings and mixed-use developments.

What it means: City departments conducted a process improvement review earlier this year to make certain processes clearer. The ordinance received a unanimous favorable recommendation from the plan commission.

The next city council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 28 at City Hall, 16 S. 10th St.