Local retailer sells Christmas trees and other holiday amenities

The Little House at Earth and Turf, which sells an array of indoor home decor, garden center items, seasonal plants, flowers and more, will hold its annual Holiday Open House at the store, 5095 W. 106 St. in Zionsville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19.

Meggan Waller, the store’s operations and retail manager, said the small business started selling trees on a whim in 2018.

“We had just started retail, and after some hunting, we found a tree supplier and opened that year with about 30 to 50 trees,” Waller said. “We started our open house that year, and it continues to get a little bigger each year.”

The center expects to have nearly 650 Christmas trees available for purchase, ranging in height from 6 to 16 feet. Species include Fraser fir, Canaan fir, Douglas Fir, Colorado spruce, Scotch pine and balsam fir.

Waller said the Christmas trees come from two suppliers. One is a family-owned farm in Michigan, and the other is a married couple in Pennsylvania.

“We are small and local, so we try to find as many small businesses as possible when we buy the trees,” Waller said.

There will also be a large selection of live greens, roping, wreaths, decor, porch pots and more for purchase. The indoor space will have Christmas gifts, hot chocolate, coffee and cookies. Santa will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 18, and pictures with him will be free.

The Little House at Earth and Turf has free delivery, delivery and set up, and delivery, set up, and removal packages for Christmas trees. The garden center can also hold paid trees until people are ready for pickup or delivery.

“We are just a small business trying to do big things with little staff,” owner Donnie Starwalt said.

Christmas trees and decor will be available throughout the season until inventory sells out. For more, visit earthandturf.net.