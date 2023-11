Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation awards fall grants to 37 educators

The Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation announced its fall grants for HSE school district staff who submitted proposals for new and innovative ideas for their classrooms.

According to the foundation’s Facebook page, the grants totaled more than $95,000, and went to 37 teachers in 18 different schools.

According to the foundation’s website, the 2023 fall grant awardees are:

Sara Agee, Harrison Parkway Elementary/Sand Creek Elementary.

Sarah Ash. Fall Creek Junior High.

Heather Asher, Riverside Intermediate.

Heather Blount, Fall Creek Elementary.

Whitney Byrnes, Sand Creek Elementary.

Dominique Carter, Fall Creek Intermediate.

Sarah Chattin, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Pam Chemelewski, Fall Creek Intermediate.

Alexander Chisley, (Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate/Junior High.

Averie Conner, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Taylor Davis, Sand Creek Intermediate.

Elizabeth Farr, Cumberland Road Elementary.

Erin Gastineau, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Sue Gaudreau, Brooks School Elementary.

Sarah Griffey, Thorpe Creek Elementary.

Karen Gropp, Deer Creek Elementary.

Casey Gumina, Brooks School Elementary.

Jennifer Harmon, Geist Elementary.

Craig Helming, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Olivia Jessup, Southeastern Elementary.

Erika Katon, Deer Creek Elementary.

Lisa King, Hamilton Southeastern Intermediate/Junior High.

Kimberly Kuhn, Fall Creek Intermediate.

Marsha Lee, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Katie Luck, Hoosier Road Elementary.

Lindsay Mahan, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Jennifer Norris, Fall Creek Junior High.

Risa Petty, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Mindy Rader, Hoosier Road Elementary/Lantern Road Elementary.

Jennifer Regelski, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

Peggy Savin, Fishers Elementary.

Robyn Stout, Sand Creek Intermediate.

Carrie Sturges, Deer Creek Elementary.

Sharon Talley, Sand Creek Intermediate.

Karen Wijesekera, Cumberland Road Elementary.

Samantha Wilkins. Riverside Intermediate.

Jessica Williams, Hamilton Southeastern High School.

For details about each grant, the number of students affected and the innovative idea that it is funding, visit hsefoundation.org/teachers/past-grant-recipients.