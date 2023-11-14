Westfield man charged with sexual crimes involving minors

Benjamin Owen Rollo, 20, was charged Nov. 13 in Hamilton County Superior Court 1 with seven felony counts of sexual crimes involving minors.

Charges against the 2021 Westfield High School graduate include three felony counts of child molestation, two felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and two felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Rollo was taken into custody by Westfield detectives Nov. 10 and transferred to the Hamilton County Jail following an investigation stemming from a report of the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl that occurred in a vehicle at Grand Park Sports Campus in December 2022. According to court documents, the victim told others, including her mother, that she met the accused via Snapchat, although she didn’t know his real name, and that he forced her to have sex with him. Further investigation led to Rollo and uncovered his contact with dozens of underage girls through his Snapchat account as johnny.backer. He used the app to send and receive nude photos and to plan meetups for sex. Rollo reportedly confessed to charges.

Rollo was remanded to the custody of the Hamilton County Sheriff. Bail has been set at $100,000 with a “no contact order” condition for release. A pretrial hearing is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 2, 2024, with a jury trial set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12.