Women of Westfield host BE Resilient Nov. 14

Women of Westfield will hold the Fifth Annual BE event from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at West Fork Whiskey in Westfield.

WOW’s mission is to positively impact the Westfield community by investing in women through relationships and service and to empower women to become involved in the community both for themselves and for the greater good, according to the organization.

The theme for this year’s event is “BE Resilient.” Keynote speaker Kesha Kelly, a nurse practitioner in obstetrics and gynecology, will talk about resilience through unimaginable circumstances. Guests also will hear stories of resilience from panelists Rebecca Barron of Bash by Barron; Renee Butts, public education officer with Carmel Fire Department; Annaliece Emigh, Westfield High School senior and Robbie’s Hope Club president; and Lois Fisher, nurse practitioner and owner of Your CBD Store in Westfield.

The event will also offer attendees the opportunity to participate in breakout sessions, such as Extreme Self-Care and Rebuilding Resilience with Sarah Krisch, and Developing Physical Resilience with Kate Marciniec. A tour of West Fork Whiskey will also be available.

“This is a great event for women who live, work or play in Westfield to connect and enjoy an evening of community together,” board member and event co-chair Michelle Merritt said.

Tickets are $40, or women can join the exclusive VIP membership for $50 annually, which includes a free ticket to the event. The VIP membership includes social membership benefits, one free ticket to the annual BE gathering and more.

West Fork Whiskey Co. is at 10 E. 191st St. in Westfield. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for hors’ d’oeuvres, cocktails and shopping with local vendors.

For tickets, membership or more information, visit womenofwestfield.com.