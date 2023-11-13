SullivanMunce Cultural Center to celebrate 50 years

The SullivanMunce Cultural Center, a local resource for art, history and genealogy, will celebrate its 50th anniversary from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 at 225 W. Hawthorne St., Zionsville.

The cultural center opened in 1973, and since then, a lot has changed about not only the building but the way it operates. Cynthia Young, who is in her 10th year as the center’s executive director, said the most recent change is opening the facility to other community groups.

“We opened our building to other nonprofits and community groups so they can use our space for meetings and events,” Young said. “People outside of our community have also started using it. It is nice to introduce them to our town. We have also become more community oriented as far as planning our programming.”

The Nov. 16 celebration will include tours of the building’s museum, art center and genealogy library. Attendees can also view the nonprofit’s historical collection, which includes historical artifacts and materials.

“For people who cannot navigate the stairs, we will be running a video downstairs to help people see behind the scenes and not feel left out,” Young said.

There will also be activities for guests, including the opportunity to try calligraphy and participate in a large paint-by-number painting.

“The Calligraphy Guild of Indiana will have an exhibit up in our gallery, and they will be here leading a make-and-take craft,” Young said. “The calligraphers can also do the calligraphy for (guests) who are uncomfortable.”

Young said the paint-by-numbers activity will be a historic photo on canvas that people can help paint in sepia tones. The painting will then be on display in the hallway that connects the center’s two buildings.

At 7:30 p.m., guests will go to an outside tent for drinks, appetizers, music and a silent auction that will run all evening. There will also be a birthday cake to celebrate the 50-year milestone.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $50, or guests can purchase a $250 sponsorship that includes two tickets. Proceeds support the SullivanMunce operating budget.

Young said the goal of the center is to get the community more involved and seek its input for future offerings.

“We are going to be doing a new strategic plan starting next year,” Young said. “We plan to reach out to the community to find out what they would like to see us doing. We will talk to our volunteers and donors and get their feedback. (Culture) is really important for people and is a quality-of-life element for the community. You need to know where you’ve been to know where you’re going.”

To register for the 50th anniversary celebration or learn more about SullivanMunce, visit sullivanmunce.org.