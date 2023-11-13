Fitness, faith help Carmel woman manage chronic conditions

By Jennifer A. Haire

JoNell Stevenson’s life centers around wellness and creating memories. At 67 years old, her dedication to fitness is essential to maintaining her goals while living with a chronic disease and more than one troublesome diagnosis. It is the mental balance that maintains her strength.

“I need it, it’s part of my wellness. It’s part of my life,” she said.

The Carmel resident learned she had blood cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, in 1992. After enduring chemotherapy and participating in an invasive medical trial, she was cancer free.

Over the following years she maintained a fitness plan, with regular doctor visits commending her incredible health. Returning home from cycling one day in 2018, she noticed a small lump. Shortly after, Stevenson was diagnosed with stage 3C ovarian cancer, with a type of tumor that is difficult to detect. According to Stevenson, it is rare for an individual to have two different types of cancer. She was shocked by this diagnosis and considered whether the doctors were looking at the right medical records.

To prevent further tumor attachment, Stevenson underwent a laparotomy to remove all organs she could live without. An aggressive six months of chemotherapy had the cancer under control, but the discovery of a small nodule in 2022 required more treatment.

After yet another six-month round of chemotherapy, Stevenson needed a break to rethink what she wanted for her life and her family. Her doctors agreed that a 6-week (2-cycle) break in the treatment was a positive strategy. It would let her body rest and allow her to regroup physically and mentally and make decisions from a logical standpoint rather than emotional.

“What was important to me was making memories with the people I love,” Stevenson said. “I still try to continue to make memories with those special people in my life. My medical team knows how important that is to me and are very supportive.”

Stevenson credits her palliative care doctors for helping her through her journey with the chronic disease. They encourage her to share her inner struggles, understand what she is going through and are involved in helping her make informed decisions. Additionally, her support system includes her family, husband of 42 years, son and daughter, as well as her church community and friends at the Monon Community Center, which she visits frequently to strengthen and stretch her body.

“No matter what challenges have come up for me, they have always had the strength to be by my side,” she said.

Maintaining control of her physical fitness has greatly contributed to her overall wellness journey. The Monon Community Center has been invaluable, she said. Weeks that she has treatments are harder for her physically, so she elects to take yoga and stretching classes, then rotates in cycling and aqua fitness as well as walking and weights.

Within the Carmel community, Stevenson, a retired middle school science teacher, enjoys attending Civic shows at the Palladium, visits the farmers market, never misses a CarmelFest Fourth of July parade and often takes advantage of the many activities in the downtown arts district. At home, she loves to tend to her flower and vegetable gardens, read, cook, restore antique furniture and paint.

“You have to live life to the fullest while you are here, and no one knows what that time frame is,” she said. “If you use that wisely it will seem complete.”