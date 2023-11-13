Carmel Navy veteran joins Republican primary race for 5th Congressional District

L.D. Powell, a U.S. Navy veteran from Carmel, has joined the Republican primary race for Congress in Indiana’s 5th District.

His campaign priorities include a comprehensive approach to border security and prioritization of domestic concerns. He is described on his website as an “America-First Republican” who is committed to reducing the national debt, supporting pro-life legislation and protecting freedom of speech.

The lifelong Hoosier has a bachelor’s degree from Huntington University, an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University and a master’s in ministry from Bethel College. He works as a client partner for Verizon Communications, according to his LinkedIn page.

Powell grew up in Fort Wayne, where he was a founding member of The Chapel church.

The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican from Noblesville who announced in February that she is not seeking reelection. The primary election is May 7, 2024.