Snapshot: City of Carmel honors veterans, contest winners

The City of Carmel held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 9 in the Tarkington Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Bauerle gave the keynote address, and Veterans Day poster and essay contest winners were recognized.

Veterans Day poster contest winners are:

Kindergarten: Lillian Cain, Towne Meadow Elementary

First grade: Emily Gilmore, Woodbrook Elementary

Second grade: Evelyn Cripe, Woodbrook Elementary

Third grade: Ethan Davis, Towne Meadow Elementary

Fourth grade: Advit Parihar, Towne Meadow Elementary

Fifth grade: Luna Qu, Towne Meadow Elementary

Essay contest winners are: