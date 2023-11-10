Snapshot: City of Carmel honors veterans, contest winners

The City of Carmel held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 9 in the Tarkington Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts. Retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. James Bauerle gave the keynote address, and Veterans Day poster and essay contest winners were recognized.
Veterans Day poster contest winners are:
- Kindergarten: Lillian Cain, Towne Meadow Elementary
- First grade: Emily Gilmore, Woodbrook Elementary
- Second grade: Evelyn Cripe, Woodbrook Elementary
- Third grade: Ethan Davis, Towne Meadow Elementary
- Fourth grade: Advit Parihar, Towne Meadow Elementary
- Fifth grade: Luna Qu, Towne Meadow Elementary
Essay contest winners are:
- Sixth grade: Maya Donnely, Creekside Middle School
- Seventh grade: Karis Lin, Clay Middle School
- Eighth grade: Sophie Frey, Carmel Middle School