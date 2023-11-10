Hamilton East Public Library director/CEO Waterman steps down

Edra Waterman has resigned her position as the director/CEO of Hamilton East Public Library. HEPL Board of Trustees President Tiffanie Ditlevson made the announcement Nov. 10.

Waterman’s last day will be Dec. 22.

Waterman has served as HEPL’s CEO and director for 12 years, DItlevson stated. She was recognized as a leader in innovation among public libraries regionally.

“We wish her the best in all her future endeavors,” Ditlevson stated.

The HEPL Board of Trustees will begin the search for a new chief executive officer immediately. They do not anticipate any changes or disruptions to the delivery of services for patrons, Ditlevson stated.