Zionsville election to bring new faces to the town council

With all precincts reporting, the Town of Zionsville will have a new mayor and some new members on the town council.

All seven of the town council seats were contested. In unofficial results, Democrats picked up one seat on what had been an all-Republican council.

In the District 1 race, Democrat Tim McElderry beat Bob Harris with 51.95 percent of the vote. In District 2, Republican incumbent Jason Plunkett beat Democrat Jason Ramer with 61.51 percent of the vote.

In the District 3 race, Republican incumbent Craig Melton beat Democrat Monisha Mitchell with 59.13 percent of the vote. In District 4, Republican Sarah Sampson beat Democrat Tim Casady with 52.32 percent of the vote.

In the District 5 race, Republican incumbent Brad Burk beat Democrat Tiffany Stoner with 54.75 percent of the vote.

The at-large race was won by Republicans Evan Norris with 27.29 percent of the votes and Joseph Stein with 29.59 percent.

Uncontested in the mayoral election, Republican John Stehr will succeed Democrat Emily Styron. Republican Samantha Spencer is the newly elected town judge, who won the election with 62.78 percent of the votes.

“The votes are in, and Zionsville has made great choices,” Stehr said. “I look forward to working with all seven members of our new town council to move our town forward in a collaborative and positive way. All voices will be heard and respected. We are stronger together.”

A complete breakdown in voting can be found here.


