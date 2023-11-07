Exhibit features sibling’s art

By Ken Severson

An art show displaying the works of Carmel resident Melanie Millis-Wissel and her brother Mark Millis of Bargersville will be presented at the Southside Art League this month in Greenwood.

The title of the art show is “Close to Home.”

For Millis-Wissel, painting has been something more than a hobby.

A member of several art associations in the state, including the Hoosier Art Salon, Millis-Wissel has had her work exhibited at the Harrison Center, University of Dayton Index Gallery, HCAA Midwest Juried Art Exhibit, the Richmond Art Museum, Southside Art League National Abstract Show, the Zionsville Paint out and Carmel on Canvas.

“When I was working, I didn’t have the time, but now that I’m retired, I picked up a brush and have been painting,” Millis-Wissel said.

Millis-Wissel said she was an art major in college, but also received a master’s in library sciences at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Both siblings attribute their love of art to their father, and both have collections of Indiana art.

Millis-Wissel said she paints places near her house, while Millis paints scenery in Johnson County scenery. Included in the exhibit is a painting of a house that Millis-Wissel fancied.

“It was a fixer-upper place,” Millis-Wissel said. “It resonated with me. I just can’t go out and paint something. It must have a story.”

Millis-Wissel works with oils and acrylics and has experimented with portraits and abstract designs.

Millis-Wissel has won many awards for her paintings, including first place at the Madison Paint Out.

The artwork will be displayed at the Southside Art League at 299 E. Broadway St., in Greenwood, through Nov. 25.The days and times are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

On Nov. 12, there will be a meet-and-greet with Millis-Wissel and Millis from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Southside Art League.

“We hope we have an interesting exhibition for everyone,” Mark Millis said.