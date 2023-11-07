Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Column: Visiting the Mid-America Windmill Museum

Column: Visiting the Mid-America Windmill Museum

0
By on Travel

In our continuing visits to sites within driving distance of Indianapolis, we come to the Mid-America Windmill Museum near Kendallville, one of the few such museums in the nation.

In 1866, the Flint & Walling Company started operations in Kendallville in Noble County. In 1878, the company obtained a patent on a wooden windmill named Original Star. Featuring white blades with red tips and red and blue stars on the vane, it soon became one of the most popular windmills on the Great Plains. Before discontinuing windmill production in the 1950s, Frost & Walling had produced 11 windmill models, sold around the world.

In 1985, Russell Baker, an engineer, moved to Kendallville to accept a position in a local foundry. Learning about the community’s participation in the development of windmills, he convinced the Kendallville Local Development Corp. to help him establish a museum recognizing both the windmill history of Kendallville and the history of windmills generally. In 1998, the Mid-America Windmill Museum opened on an 80-acre site east of Kendallville. When it opened, the museum included 10 restored and operating windmills, obtained within 150 miles of Kendallville.

Today, the museum has on display 52 water-pumping windmills in the museum barn and along an outdoor path, including all models produced by Flint & Walling. In June 2004, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor visited the museum to dedicate a windmill from her family’s Texas ranch. The museum also includes a full-size replica of the 52-foot diameter Robertson Post Windmill, erected near Jamestown, Va., in the 1620s. In 2001, the Kendallville Windmill and Historic Society, which operates the museum, dedicated Baker Hall, a 6,000-square-foot reception and banquet facility named for Russell Baker.

The Mid-America Windmill Museum is probably not worth a special trip to Kendallville, but if you are in the area, it is certainly worth a stop.


More Headlines

Exhibit features sibling’s art In gratitude: Vietnam veteran honored through national Purple Heart Patriot Project event Drinking in culture: Carmel woman’s Bollygood line brings flavors of India to the beverage aisle Woodland Terrace knitting group make hats with a purpose
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact