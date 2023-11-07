Athlete of the week: Noblesville High School senior offensive lineman casts a huge presence on football field

Noblesville High School senior offensive lineman Ransom McDermott knew he had to expand his leadership skills.

“I knew coming into the season that I’d have to prepare everyone for what was to come,” he said. “Being the most experienced offensive lineman on the team, I knew we had to improve. One of my goals coming into the season was to leave this team in better shape than it was when I entered the program, and I believe that I’ve accomplished that.”

The 6-foot-8, 315-pound standout has had a huge impact on and off the field.

“Ransom continues to get bigger, stronger, quicker and more athletic,” Millers coach Dave Sharpe said. “He has worked really, really hard to get to where he is at. He has also become a great leader for us. Last year, he was the young guy on a very veteran offensive line. This year, he is really leading us as we have started a bunch of younger guys on the O-line.”

Senior running back Logan Shoffner has benefitted running behind that offensive line, gaining more than 1,350 yards prior to the Nov. 3 Class 6A sectional final.

Sharpe said McDermott’s No. 1 strength is his ability to drive block.

“We rely on him a ton to move the pile forward and churn out first downs through the ground game,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said McDermott is incredibly durable. He started his 31st consecutive game Oct. 27, a sectional semifinal victory over Zionsville.

McDermott said he has grown consistently each year.

“It only really started slowing down around my sophomore year, when I hit 6-7,” he said.

McDermott, who plays left tackle, has made a verbal commitment to play for the University of Louisville. Jeff Brohm left Purdue to become Louisville’s head coach.

“I had a pretty good relationship with the Purdue staff,” McDermott said. “I went over for a few visits, but it wasn’t until they left for Louisville that it really took off. For me, the biggest reasons for my commitment were the coaching staff and the fans. I really believe in the coaching staff at Louisville. After talking with coach Brohm and (offensive line coach Richard) Owens, I really bought into what they are trying to create at Lousiville and am excited for the future of this team. The fans at Louisville are something else. They are incredibly passionate about their football.”

McDermott started playing football when he was 8.

“I played a handful of sports when I was younger,” he said. “I mostly played basketball and football, but I saw an opportunity in football, so my sophomore year I primarily focused on football.”

Favorite athlete: Andrew Whitworth

Favorite TV show: “Parks and Recreation”

Favorite band: Metallica

College plans: Play football at University of Louisville and major in business management