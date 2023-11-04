Carmel in brief — November 7, 2023

Learn about Home Place – Get to know the community of Home Place during “There’s No Place Like Home Place” set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Hensel Government Center, 10701 N. College Ave. Stop by the free event for refreshments, conversation and an opportunity to learn about the history of the area. In addition, Home Place historic homes and buildings will be featured from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11 during a free tour. Begin the tour at 1201 E. 106th St., 10000 Westfield Blvd. or 10660 Lexington Dr. to receive a map and more information. Both events are in honor of Hamilton County’s bicentennial.

Flashing beacons to be installed – The City of Carmel plans to add several more rectangular rapid flashing beacons at key crosswalks throughout the community this fall to improve pedestrian safety. Installation is set to occur at:

126th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway

106th Street and Towne Road

Towne Road and Harleston Street

106th Street and Weston Drive

106th Street and Iron Horse Lane

Towne Road at Towne Meadow Elementary

Carmel Drive and Arbor Drive

106th Street and LaSalle Road

Towne Road and Sutton Place

Main Street at Fire Station 44

126th Street and Brookshire Parkway

Carmel Drive and 126th Street

According to the city, studies show that flashing beacons can increase driver yield rates to 96 percent, higher than other types of beacons or painted indicators, which might only provide rates of 18 percent.

Theft investigation – The Carmel Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred Oct. 21 from Sephora at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd. Anyone with information on the individuals in the photo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

State board appointment – Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed Carmel resident Kate Snedeker, a corporate and crisis communications consultant, to the Indiana Board of Pharmacy. Snedeker’s term runs through Sept. 30, 2027.

Leaf, landscape waste removal – Carmel residents may leave up to 20 bags or bundles of landscape waste, including leaves, for pickup each week through Dec. 15. The bags should be left out on the regular waste pickup day. The service is provided free of charge.

State of the City address – Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard will present his final State of the City address at 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Palladium, 1 Carter Green. Tickets for the event, which is presented by OneZone, are $40 and may be purchased at thecenterpresents.org/tickets-events/events/2324/rental/state-of-the-city.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Remove invasives, receive free plants – The Hamilton County Invasives Partnership and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide up to three, 3-gallon native trees or shrubs for free to Hamilton County residents who show proof of removal of an invasive species from their property. Learn more at hcinvasives.org.

Democratic caucus interns – State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn is inviting college students and recent college graduates to apply for internships with the Indiana House Democratic Caucus. The internships will span the upcoming legislative session running from January through March 2024 and take place in Indianapolis at the Indiana Statehouse. Interns will receive a biweekly stipend of $900 and the chance to earn academic credit (dependent on each intern’s college). Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31, with a priority deadline of Oct. 15. Learn more and apply at indianahousedemocrats.org/student-opportunities/internships.

Palladiscope showtimes – “Eos: The First Dawn” will begin showing at 8:30 p.m. daily and run every half hour until the final show, which begins at 11 p.m. The show is projected on the Palladium and is best viewed from Carter Green. A new Palladiscope projection is set to debut for the holiday season.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend for all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Christkindlmarkt cocktail crawl – Ahead of opening day at the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, visitors can enjoy a market-themed cocktail crawl at restaurants around Carter Green in Carmel with six restaurants offering specialty cocktails Nov. 1 to 19. Offerings include:

Cake Bake Shop: Gingerbread martini, featuring Ketel One Vodka, St. George Coffee Liqueur,and Cake Bake Gingerbread Syrup, topped with soft whipped cream and a gingerbread man

Divvy: Partridge in a Pear Tree, featuring Gray Whale gin, pear liqueur, elderflower liqueur and lemon juice, shaken and topped with Blanc de Blanc bubbly.

Hotel Carmichael: Peppermint hot chocolate martini, featuring vodka, hot chocolate, peppermint liqueur and topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes.

317 Charcuterie: Mulled wine

Matt the Miller’s: Peppermint Dream, featuring peppermint vodka, Kahlua and cream with a candy cane rim

Tucci’s: Rumplesnuggler Martini, withBailey’s Irish cream liqueur and Rumple Minze peppermint schnapps, topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint candy canes.

An edible topper will be featured on each cocktail. The Christkindlmarkt opens Nov. 18. Learn more at carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Vaccines available – Kroger Health is offering vaccinations for flu, RSV and COVID-19 at Kroger grocery and Little Clinic locations, including in Carmel at 1217 S. Range Line Rd. and 10679 N. Michigan Rd. While customers can choose to walk-in to receive vaccines, they are also welcome to make an appointment. To learn more or to make an appointment, visit kroger.com/vaccinations.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at [email protected].