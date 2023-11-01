Letter: Fishers needs passionate leaders, not extremists

Editor,

Only 14 percent of registered voters cast a ballot in the last Fishers city election. That means a fraction of the city of more than 100,000 is making decisions that impact all of us.

I urge residents to join me in voting and supporting Fishers City Councilor Jocelyn Vare, who is running for reelection for one of the at-large seats on the council.

It doesn’t matter to me whether someone is a Democrat or Republican. What matters to me is that we have council members who are passionate about improving our city, who are willing to speak up, to ask questions –and to ensure our tax dollars are being spent on things that improve the quality-of-life for all of us.

Jocelyn is not a traditional politician. She’s a mom, successful business owner and longtime community advocate and volunteer. She’s been involved in making Fishers one the best places to live in the country for two decades. Her campaign has been about moving Fishers forward, not hate and negativity.

That’s because Jocelyn is committed to the city, not about her photo being splashed everywhere. She’s seeking reelection because, like me, she cares about the City of Fishers, and she wants to ensure everyone’s voice is heard, not a tiny, loud minority, pushing their own beliefs, such as banning books, or other extremist politics under the guise of Moms for Liberty.

There is no room in Fishers for hate groups. We need a city council made of leaders who care about the community, not about advancing their own agendas. I’ve known Jocelyn for more than a decade, and I’ve seen her true colors as a passionate, honest, hard-working leader willing to listen to everyone’s views.

Make sure your voice is heard. Vote.

Laura Musall, Fishers