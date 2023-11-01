Gridiron Club raises money for Noblesville High School football program

Noblesville High School has a fundraising booster club for the athletics department called Miller Backers. In 2022, the Gridiron Club was created at the school to support the football program.

The Gridiron Club is made up of parents and about a half-dozen committees, according to club manager Brandon Bennett. The club provides meals for players; supplemental funding for equipment and other needs; organizes homecoming and the game day program for football; organizes the designated lot for tailgating called Tailgate Town; and organizes senior week, among other events.

Bennett said the Gridiron Club works in conjunction with the Miller Backers.

“There’s 160 kids that they have to outfit, that they have to put into equipment, and that’s expensive, right?” Bennett said. “And so, it really requires a group that’s dedicated to going out and trying to find some sponsor support.”

Bennett said an informal group of parents helped with funding for the football program prior to the formation of the Gridiron Club. When the school district built a new stadium, Bennett said the group decided to become a formal club to enhance the game-day experience.

Within the last few months, the Gridiron Club refurbished the Old Victory Bell, which previously had a crack and was in storage. Dick Dellinger, a deceased teacher at NHS who taught government and was an Indiana state representative, found the bell at an auction and bought it for the senior class of 1987.

Bennett wanted to fix the bell because it was a tradition that was lost. He said he reached out to Brian Baker, who fixed the bell with the help of Randy Murrow, of Burco Molding.

“I saw it actually in storage in disrepair, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I haven’t seen that since before I was in high school. We’ve got to bring this thing back,’” Bennett said.

The bell was fixed and dedicated to Dellinger during a Sept. 15 varsity home game, which happened to be the same week Dellinger died. Bennett said Dellinger’s son, Mike, and granddaughter, Jillian, were in the stadium the night the bell was dedicated.

“At the end of the day, ultimately, (the club’s mission is) to support these kids that are busting their butts in the football program,” Bennett said. “And there’s a lot of them, and so we want to be able to support them and enhance their experience as well off the field, so that they get the full experience of playing football.”