Fishers runners place second in state finals

The Fishers High School boys cross country team always sets its sights on the state cross country finals.

“This has been one of the foundational pillars of our program for the past decade and it has served us well,” Fishers coach Nathan Warnecke said. “We try not to dive too deep into expectations and goals since a number of variables outside of our control can directly impact those, especially time and place. We routinely stress preparation, effort, patience and humility, and this team excelled in all four.”

The Tigers finished second to Carmel in the IHSAA state cross country finals Oct. 28 at Terre Haute. Carmel won with 76 points. Fishers was runner-up with 185.

Fishers junior Sam Quagliaroli placed third overall in a time of 15:06, and senior teammate Matthew Kim was 16th overall in 15:30. Among finishers on teams competing in the team standings, Quagliaroli was second and Kim 10th.

“Sam quit travel competitive hockey this past spring, allowing him to focus solely on his distance running,” Warnecke said. “This also allowed his body and mind to get the proper rest during our training cycles. All this was evident in the season he had from the first race until the (state finals). It was a memorable junior campaign. As Sam has done all season, he ran his race, which is something we routinely stress to our athletes, run your race.”

Tigers sophomore Nate Thomas placed 50th overall and junior Henry Wood placed 89th overall.

Nine of the Tigers’ top 10 runners will return next season, six of whom will have the experience of running the entire IHSAA tournament series.

“This will be invaluable this winter and spring as we prepare for the upcoming track season and next fall during the 2024 cross country season,” Warnecke said.

Fishers captured the Noblesville Sectional title Oct. 14 and the Shelbyville Regional crown Oct. 21.