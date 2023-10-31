Fishers arts commission grants available

The City of Fishers is accepting applications for its 2024 Fishers Arts & Culture Commission Grant program. According to an announcement from the city, the grants are meant to foster creative partnerships within the Fishers arts community by supporting arts and cultural activities.

The Arts & Culture Commission Grants program started in 2021 and has distributed more than $142,000 to 37 projects or organizations. The grant is administered by the Fishers Arts & Culture Commission, and funds are allocated annually through the City of Fishers budget.

“Since its inception in 2021, the grant has supported numerous transformative projects throughout Fishers — from captivating public performances to immersive gallery displays and innovative public art pieces,” commission chair Katie Haigh stated. “We look forward to another year of inspiring submissions from our vibrant Fishers art community.”

Artists, creative companies, nonprofits and for-profit businesses that work within the City of Fishers are eligible to apply. Grant funds range from $1,000 to $7,500, and projects must take place within Fishers. No match is required.

Applications for the 2024 grant cycle are due Dec. 15.

The city also offers a Fishers Arts & Culture Commission Business Matching Grant for businesses and organizations for the installation of public art on their property. Matching funds up to $25,000 are available.

Targeted areas for public art grants are the Nickel Plate Trail and Nickel Plate District, I-69 and Ind. 37 corridors, Allisonville Road corridor, 96th Street, 116th Street, 126th Street, Lantern Road, USA Parkway, Crosspoint Boulevard, Olio Road and areas surrounding Fishers and Hamilton Southeastern high schools.

Two business matching grants have been awarded — the “Mudsock Horsepower” mural at Alderman Automotive and The Stations at Fishers District sculpture at Whistle Drive Development.

The commission reviews applications for business matching grants bimonthly, according to the city’s announcement.

To learn more about both Fishers Arts & Culture Commission Grant opportunities, and to apply, visit fishers.in.us/grants.