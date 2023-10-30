Noblesville High School boys soccer team wins 3rd state title in a row

For Noblesville High School senior goalkeeper Cole Thompson, two state titles weren’t enough.

“We got the two before but I was not satisfied,” he said. “The goal was to win a third, and we got it done. I was a great way to end my career here.”

The Millers shut out Cathedral 2-0 Oct. 28 in the IHSAA Class 3A boys soccer championship game at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis. The Millers (18-0-5) became the second boys soccer team to win three consecutive state titles. North Central accomplished it between 1994-96 in the former single-class system.

Millers coach Ken Dollaske said Thompson, who had seven saves, made the difference.

“He’s had a lot of good games, but he decided to have his best one of the season,” Dollaske said. “In my opinion, he’s the Player of the Year in the state of Indiana and I think this game proves it. Without him, without some of his reaction saves, this could have been a very different story.”

Thompson said he just did his job.

“The back four and the midfield, then everybody up the field did their job,” said Thompson, who won the 3A Mental Attitude Award. “We scored two in the first half. We held onto that and defended like crazy. Ultimately, the whole team did absolutely incredible.”

Senior Ashton Craig scored an unassisted goal in the ninth minute of 8:05 of the game. A short time later, Keller Willis got his first goal of the season to put up the Millers up 2-0 late in the first half

“It was a fantastic time,” Dollaske said of Willis’ first goal. “It gave us a little breathing room.”

Dollaske said each of the three championship teams have been special for different reasons.

“There are just many crazy personalities out there and they feed off one another, and hopefully they feed off me,” Dollaske said. “Maybe I’m doing something right at this point if we keep on getting kids to buy into the program and culture that we have. We’re going to graduate a bunch of guys, but we can plug players in and they’re going to be successful in the program.”

Senior Sam Holland led the Millers with 17 goals, followed by freshman Ben Hewitt with 13 goals and Craig with nine.