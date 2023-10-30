‘Ghost hunter’ recounts spiritual energy in Lawrence and Geist areas

Lawrence resident Lorri Sankowsky started ghost hunting in the greater Indianapolis area about three decades ago, joining a group called Indiana Ghost Trackers with a friend.

“I just wanted to be in the graveyard at night, and be safe,” she said. “I wanted to be scared.”

Her friend, Keri Young, was more into the scientific aspects, she said, so they had different reasons for joining the group. But they liked the experience enough to eventually become co-directors of Indiana Ghost Trackers.

“We met about once a month at Glendale Library, and we would have guided ghost hunts, and sometimes we would go to cemeteries or buildings or things like that,” she said. “We were also being contacted for private investigations — people who were having issues in their homes. We’d been doing this for probably four or five years, and we had seen some crazy things, and I told Keri, I said, ‘You know what? We need to start writing this down.’”

They did just that, and later compiled those stories into a book, “Ghost Hunter’s Guide to Indianapolis.”

“We have a chapter on haunted neighborhoods, of which Geist is pretty prominent,” Sankowsky said. “One of the psychics that we worked with very closely, she said that she got more calls for paranormal activity and spiritual cleansing from the Geist area than she had in any other area of Indianapolis.”

Sankowsky said that’s because Geist Reservoir is an unnatural body of water, and it covers the former Germantown.

“When you have ground that’s unnaturally disturbed. and then you have water, which is a fantastic conduit for spiritual activity — I mean, that’s a pretty good recipe for paranormal activity right there,” she said, adding that the water likely covers graves.

Another part of the book talks about the House of Blue Lights that used to stand where Skiles Test Park is now located at 6828 Fall Creek Rd. in the Lawrence area. The park is named for the property’s former owner, Skiles Test, who built a house there in the 1920s made from milky white glass.

“It was a huge house, but it looked like a farmhouse,” Sankowsky said. “He also had one of the first privately owned pools in Indianapolis.”

The House of Blue Lights isn’t really a ghost story — it’s more folklore. Somehow, an untrue rumor started that Test had killed his wife and kept her body in a glass coffin lit with blue lights. Although that story wasn’t true, Test was an eccentric man who had many pets. When they died, he would take photos of them in their caskets before burying them in a pet cemetery on the property. After he died, albums filled with those photos were discovered.

Sankowsky added that he was what nowadays would be called a “doomsday prepper,” and kept boxes of supplies hidden in outbuildings and tunnels under the house.

There’s no real trace of the house left, she said, and when she went there with her equipment, she found no evidence of paranormal activity.

She did find a few pieces of broken ceramic, though, which she picked up and took home, tucked into a hiking boot. She forgot about them until months later when her husband decided to clean out their closet. When he showed her the newly organized space, the pieces of ceramic were on the floor, but Sankowsky said her husband was sure he had thrown the broken bits away after he had found them in her boot.

“We had no idea how those little pieces got back in the closet, but they were very deliberately there in the middle of the closet so that you would not ever be able to miss them,” she said. “My husband was not a believer in the paranormal and he refused to — I mean, he was scratching his head like, ‘Well, maybe they fell out of my pocket,’ but he distinctly remembered throwing those outside in the trash.”

Sankowsky said she doesn’t go ghost hunting as often as she used to but has advice for those interested in giving it a try — be open-minded, but not gullible.

“The first thing you do is look for the most obvious (explanation),” she said. “If there’s a cold draft, you look for an air conditioning duct or you look for a leaky window or that kind of thing. Everything’s not paranormal.”

But maybe some things are.