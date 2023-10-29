City of Fishers offers new ‘Tribute Tree’ program

The City of Fishers has launched a Tribute Tree Program, allowing Fishers residents to donate trees to the city’s parks and public spaces in honor of loved ones and special occasions.

An online portal to request and coordinate tree plantings is at fishers.in.us/TributeTree.

According to the link, there are three options for tribute trees. The first is a tree that is in memory of a loved one.

“A tree planted in a loved one’s memory is a living tribute that benefits present and future generations and is perhaps the most fitting memorial gift of all,” the website states. “Your memorial trees planted in City of Fishers Parks will be an honorable monument and active participants in nature’s plan for decades to come.”

The second option is a tree in honor of someone living.

“If you are looking for a way to honor a loved one or someone special that touched your life or your community or who served or is serving their country, what better way to do it than planting a reminder through the perpetual growth of a dedicated tree?” the site states.

The third option is a tree that commemorates a special occasion, “a unique and green gift to celebrate events such as birthdays, holidays, graduations, weddings, new births, anniversaries or any special occasion,” according to the site.

Through the application process, residents select a preferred location in several of Fishers parks, according to an announcement from the city. Trees will be planted in coordination with the Fishers Department of Public Works. Residents can have a tree-planting ceremony in a way that best honors their loved one.

Applicants are responsible for maintenance and care of their tribute trees. The city can remove trees that have degenerated or been damaged.

The city also offers an Honor a Hero program, through which residents can purchase a brick paver or light pole banner in honor of an armed services member. The Angel of Hope Memorial at Heritage Park offers memorial pavers in honor of lost children.