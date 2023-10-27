Carmel Youth Assistance Program receives $300K grant to build capacity, grow programs

The Carmel Youth Assistance Program has a needed boost with a grant of $300,000 from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Jennifer Hampton, who recently became the CYAP communications and marketing director, said the grant will help build capacity and establish programs.

Hampton said this is by far the largest grant CYAP has ever received. She said CYAP will receive $100,000 for three years, starting in 2024.

“It’s a huge opportunity for the program,” Hampton said. “The capacity building effort will be used to keep growing the program.”

CYAP’s mission is to serve as an early intervention advocate for youth ages 3 to 17 residing within the boundaries of Carmel Clay Schools who are facing life challenging circumstances.

“If they keep going down this path, statistics show these at-risk kids can end up in the junior detention system,” Hampton said. “Some of the judges and local mayors said, ‘We’ve got to change this.’ That’s where the Youth Assistance Programs were born. It’s getting to these kids early and changing the trajectory of how their lives can go.”

CYAP is designed to connect families and youth to various resources, including mentoring, tutoring, mental health support, food and clothing assistance and financial assistance.

“The grant will help fund a mentor coordinator,” Hampton said. “Our greatest need is mentors and tutoring.”

Hampton said there is a waitlist of 10 children. Mentors are needed to commit one hour a week for a year.

Funds also will be used for donor communications, case management software and a professional grant writer. It will also fund a pilot transportation program, gas cards, ride-sharing vouchers, bus trips and car repairs for families in need.

CYAP is one of 187 organizations receiving grants through Lilly Endowment’s Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana.

The annual fundraising gala is set for April 24, 2024, at Ritz Charles in Carmel.