Prevail to host trunk-or-treat in Noblesville for domestic violence awareness month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Prevail Inc. of Hamilton County, a Noblesville-based nonprofit that works with adults, teens and children who have experienced trauma, has plans for raising awareness.

Prevail will host a family-friendly Autumn Festival, set for 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29, in the organization’s parking lot at 1100 S. 9th St. There will be a trunk-or-treat, crafts and activities for children during the free event.

“We just wanted to be able to offer that as part of what we do since we are an advocacy and victim-assistance organization,” said Tami Wanninger, Prevail executive director. “We just wanted to be a part of our community as well.”

The event will feature approximately 25 other local organizations and nonprofits, including the Noblesville Fire Department, Noblesville Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. The parking lot will be blocked off and there will be a designated loop for attendees to trick-or-treat. There also will be a costume contest.

Wanninger said the prevention team came up with the idea for safe trick-or-treating. She said the team helps the community move from being reactive to proactive, preventing violence by raising awareness in the community and schools.

Prevail was founded 36 years ago and serves victims of crime and abuse in Hamilton County, although Wanninger said its reach stretches beyond the county. The nonprofit serves everyone, Wanninger said, including women, men and children. The nonprofit has a 24-hour emergency hotline at 317-776-3472 and provides a safe housing program, protective orders, support groups and other services.

“I am always excited that we have the opportunity to just bring awareness to the community about Prevail – who we are, what we’re doing and how we’re just a part of the community,” Wanninger said. “Prevail’s services are free and confidential. But they are voluntary. So it’s just always great to raise awareness of who we are.”

For more, visit prevailinc.org or call 317-773-6942.