Comedian Zany to appear at The Cat

Stand-up comedian Bob Zany made his debut on “The Gong Show” when he was 15.

“The first time I performed in front of anyone was on national TV,” Zany said. “I’ve always done it wrong. You’ve heard of garage bands. I was a bathroom mirror comedian. I practiced my act in the mirror and went on national TV. I was rewarded for that by being pulled off stage by a man dressed as a nun with a net. I tell that story on stage sometimes and tell them that, ‘You can’t hurt me.’”

Zany returned to “The Gong Show” 10 years later for a two-week stint as a celebrity judge.

Zany will perform his comedy routine at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. Dave Dugan, a Carmel comedian, will open the show. Zany and Dugan have known each other for years from “The Bob and Tom Show” radio show and from working in comedy clubs.

“I’ve always tried to appeal to as many people as possible, and that’s kind of held me back,” Zany said. “I don’t have a niche market. I make everyone laugh, young and old, ethnicity groups, all that. I do my show like I’m hosting a talk show. I’ve actually pulled people up on the stage to interview.”

Zany has appeared in more than 1,000 shows. He appeared on “The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon” for 17 years, co-hosting for nine years.

His film credits include “Joe Dirt” and “The Informant,” playing the attorney of Matt Damon’s character.

His “Zany Report” appears in more than 150 markets.

“I do my take on the news,” Zany said.

Zany was a once-a-week regular on ‘The Bob and Tom Show” for 17 years and still makes appearances.

“Stand-up is my bread and butter,” he said. “Stand-up is my first thing, radio is my second and acting is the third or fourth thing. The freedom of stand-up is you are the writer, producer and director when you are out there.”

Zany has performed in all 50 states and the U.S. island territory of Guam.

“I bombed in Guam before Kim Jong Un the North Korean dictator could,” Zany said.

For more, visit thecat.biz.