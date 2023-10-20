‘Art & Soul’ wins Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award

The 32nd Heartland International Film Festival, which concluded Oct. 15, announced the award-winning films that received more than $60,000 in cash prizes.

The Indiana Spotlight Audience Choice Award went to “Art & Soul: A Portrait of Nancy Noel.” Geist resident Amy Pauszek is the executive producer of that film about the late Zionsville artist, and she also was honored with the inaugural The Spirit of Heartland Film Award for her enthusiasm and dedication to working with or promoting Heartland Film. The play was directed by Noel’s son Alex Kosene.

The $2,000 Indiana Spotlight Award went to “Liminal: Indiana in the Anthropocene.” Rocky Walls, co-founder of Noblesville-based 12 Stars Media, is the executive producer of that film. The two $20,000 Grand Prizes were presented to “Simón” (Narrative Feature Grand Prize) and “We Dare to Dream” (Documentary Feature Grand Prize).

Audience Choice Award Winners include “Brave the Dark,” “Rustin,” and “The Lionheart” among others.