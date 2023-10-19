Westfield woman thankful to be home from Israel

On Oct. 2, Emily Keeley and her 17-year-old son Nathan, a senior at Westfield High School, left for a once-in-a-lifetime trip. They were traveling to Israel on a “pilgrimage to the Holy Land” with Keeley’s mother, Pam Hartwig, and around 85 parishioners from Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo, N.D.

On the morning of Oct. 7, Nathan headed out with the others to visit Jericho and swim in the Dead Sea. Keeley chose to stay at the hotel in Nazareth with her mother who needed some additional rest after having spent a few hours the day before in an Israeli hospital due to heat exhaustion.

Before long, Keeley began getting text messages asking if they were safe. That was how she learned of the deadly Hamas terrorist attack.

Nathan called to say that their tour group was going straight to Bethlehem. Because Bethlehem is in the West Bank of the Palestinian territories, it meant Keeley would be separated from her son by a border with three checkpoints. She could feel panic rising.

The tour company sent a driver to pick up Keeley and Hartwig. By the time they approached the checkpoints several hours later, Israeli had declared war on Hamas. Their driver realized that officials weren’t going to allow him to leave Bethlehem once he was inside the border.

“He sacrificed not getting home that night for two ladies that he didn’t even know,” Keeley said.

On Sunday morning, the church group went to Mass in Bethlehem.

“I was thinking, ‘Should we be doing this or should we be hunkered down?’” Keeley said. “There were tour groups all over the place. We weren’t the only ones. You are really looking toward the people who live there for guidance and comfort. It’s like when you have turbulence on an airplane, you look to the flight attendants.”

Later that day, they visited the Grotto of the Nativity.

“That was the first sense of peace that I had,” Keeley said. “My mind was going a million places, but there was peace being in that space.”

On Monday, the guides decided to continue their tour in Jerusalem, which meant leaving and returning to Palestine.

“I didn’t really want to go, but I didn’t want to leave the group either,” Keeley said. “So off to Jerusalem we went.”

In Jerusalem, the tour group carried two large crosses through the busy streets as they walked the path Jesus would have taken to his crucifixion. Keeley said she could hear the sounds of bombing or missiles in the distance, and the irony was not lost on her.

“Nathan was really strong for me,” she said.

Later that day, after they visited Jesus’ tomb, Keeley received a notification that United Airlines had canceled the flight she and Nathan were to take home on Oct. 12. The Air Canada flight on which the rest of the tour group was booked had not yet been canceled. The realization that she and her son could end up stranded in the West Bank without the rest of the group spurred Keeley to action.

She described it as a “God thing” that she overheard another Catholic group saying they were driving to Jordan the following morning. Within minutes of talking to them, visas for Keeley, Nathan and her mother were in process.

“They just embraced us like we were the adopted members of their parish,” Keeley said.

When they arrived in Jordan, Keeley’s husband got them flights from Jordan through Dubai to Chicago. The rest of the group from Fargo took a similar route later that day and made it home safely as well.

“I am so glad that we went,” Keeley said. “I literally learned to put my trust in my creator. I definitely had to put my life in his hands.”

Of the thousands killed since fighting began on Oct. 7, around 30 have been identified as Americans. President Biden visited Israel Oct. 18 at the invitation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“They’re amazing people who live there – all religions, Jews, Muslims, Christians,” Keeley said. “It breaks my heart that they consider this somewhat normal. You just can’t take so many of the things we have here in America for granted.”