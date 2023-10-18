Westfield Welcome to host Dog Tag Dash

Current Publishing
Westfield Welcome will host the second Dog Tag Dash Nov. 4 at Grand Junction Brewing Co. at 1189 E. 181st St. Sponsored by Centier Bank, the 5K will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the shorter Dog Walk following at 9:45 a.m.

Not only does Dog Tag Dash celebrate National Veterans and Military Families Month but the race includes a unique competitive component which allows runners to choose a “team” during registration: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard.

All proceeds go to benefit Pets Healing Vets, a program of the Humane Society for Hamilton County. The mission of Pets Healing Vets is to improve the emotional well-being of Hoosier veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder for traumatic brain injury by pairing them with carefully selected shelter animals in need of homes. The only program of its kind in Indiana, Pets Healing Vets not only waives adoption fees but will cover the costs of training as well as other expenses such as vaccines, medications, preventatives, supplies, food and any other necessities for the life of the pet.

Grand Junction Brewing Co. will have food and drink available for purchase.

Register at westfieldwelcome.com/dog-tag-dash. To donate or find out more, visit hamiltonhumane.com/programs/pets-healing-vets.


