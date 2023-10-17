Siblings share musical moments at Beef & Boards

For Daphne Pinchouck, performing in Beef & Boards’ production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” was special for one major reason.

Daphne, a Fishers resident and fifth-grader at Holy Cross Lutheran School in Indianapolis, was able to perform with her older sister, Sydney, a Hamilton Southeastern High School junior, in the Sheep Choir, which performs through Oct. 19.

“It’s been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done,” Daphne said. “I’ve always watched Sydney in shows and hoped I could be in a show with her. I’ve always looked up to her, and she’s always inspired me. She’s the reason I’ve started doing theater in the first place, and I’ve waited for this opportunity ever since I’ve started doing theater. This is an experience I will never forget.”

It’s been special for her sister, too.

“It’s been really nice spending time with her backstage, interacting with her on stage and getting to share this experience with her,” Sydney said.

The choirs include two sets of siblings from Carmel, Evan and Sadie Cohen and Miranda and Tommy McConnell.

The Cohens are in the Goat Choir, which performs through Nov. 2, and the McConnells are in the Camel Choir, which performs Nov. 3-19.

Other members of the choirs include Carter Beth, Westfield; Fender Brokamp, Westfield; and Mia Stout, Zionsville.

Sadie Cohen is a Carmel High School freshman while Evan is a sixth-grader at Creekside Middle School.

“I have done multiple shows with my brother, and they have all been amazing experiences,” Sadie said. “I love this show, and getting to do it with my brother has been so, so fun.”

Evan said it’s fun to hang out with his sister outside of home.

“We both love imitating the Canaan Days scene and holding the long note as long as possible,” Evan said. “The cast is amazing, and I love the music.”

Tommy McConnell is a fifth-grader at Carmel’s Cherry Tree Elementary and Miranda is in third grade at Cherry Tree.

“I love how it’s all told through song,” Tommy said.

Tommy said it’s been fun to perform in a show with his sister.

“I would love to do another show together,” Miranda said.

For more, visit beefandboards.com.