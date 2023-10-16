Zionsville organizations present pilot program for businesses

The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce recently announced that it will collaborate with The Arc of Greater Boone County and the Zionsville RISE Foundation on a new pilot program in the community.

According to the organizations, the new collaboration, the Main Street Employment Pilot, is designed to reduce hiring barriers for people with disabilities at small businesses in Boone County.

Pam Verbarg, executive director of The Arc of Greater Boone County, said the program came about last summer when the State of Indiana released the opportunity for innovative pilot programs.

“The state released grants that organizations could apply for that would allow them to pilot new and enhanced models of services,” Verbarg said. “We went through the application process, which was pretty intensive, and they ended up selecting this particular proposal as one they wanted us to try.”

The first phase was a survey sent out to businesses and community members to find out what barriers they face when providing jobs to people with disabilities.

“Some barriers include education needs, extended time for training, certain equipment that is needed and transportation,” Verbarg said. “This grant will take that information from employers and provide funds for the workers to work for up to 90 days. We will incur those costs under the grant versus an employer having to pay directly out of their wages.”

The organizations involved in the project said that through education and participation in the pilot project, small businesses will learn more about the benefits of hiring workers with disabilities and the long-term positive impact it can have on the community.

For employers interested in participating further, the project will provide stipends to businesses and individuals. Anyone interested in hiring someone with a disability can contact Verbarg at [email protected] to learn more.