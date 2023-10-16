Column: Great time for pork chops with apples

Commentary by Mark LaFay
October is my favorite month. We love to head out to Stuckey Farm’s apple orchard with our kids this time of year.
The apple harvest has been in full swing for about 45 days, but you can still find some to pick from the trees. The cider is still readily available, and the orchard is starting to transition into pumpkin season. You can pick your pumpkin, carve it up, go on a hayride, shoot pumpkins from a cannon and so much more. It is a great time.
I also love to cook with apples, and recently I knocked out a yummy pork chop dish with a savory cream sauce with roasted apples.
Check out this recipe below:
Pork chops with fall apple and cream sauce
Ingredients:
4 bone-in pork chops, 1.5-2-inches thick
Sea salt
For the sauce:
1 quart heavy whipping cream
1 small clam shell of fresh thyme
1 large shallot
2 cloves of garlic
1/2 cup Grand Marnier
1/8 cup apple cider vinegar
3 cups heavy whipping cream
1 stick of unsalted butter
Directions:
- Season both sides of the pork chops with sea salt. Allow them to rest for 30 minutes on the counter to come up to room temperature. Preheat oven to 225 degrees.
- Warm up a large saucepan over medium heat, add a couple tablespoons of butter and allow it to melt.
- Pan roast the pork chops until you get some nice color on both sides. Set them on a rack in the oven to rest at 225 until the sauce is ready.
- In your pork roasting pan, add shallots and cook until translucent. Add thin slices of peeled apple, pour in Grand Marnier and ignite (or don’t, but fire is fun).
- Add apple cider vinegar, simmer for a few minutes and then add cream and thyme.
- Allow mixture to simmer and reduce until thick. Salt to taste.
- Remove bones, slice pork and top with the sauce