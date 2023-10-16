Carmel Symphony Orchestra artistic director ready for next chapter

The Carmel Symphony Orchestra announced Oct. 6 it would have a guest conductor Oct. 7 at its 2023-24 season opener. On Oct. 7, it announced Janna Hymes had resigned as artistic director. Hymes provided clarity on the timing.

“The separation process took longer than anticipated,” Hymes told Current. “The timing may have seemed awkward, but we needed to finalize the details before making it public.The opening of the season seemed the right time to announce my departure. I am excited about my work in Sedona (Ariz.) and beyond. I wish the orchestra tremendous success as they approach the 50th anniversary. I am proud of what the orchestra and I accomplished together during my tenure and will always have them in my heart.”

Hymes, who was named the Sedona Symphony artistic director in April, took over the position of CSO conductor in 2017. David Commanday, who was the guest conductor for the season-opening concert, will return as guest conductor for Classical Kids Live: Gershwin Magic Key concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. CSO has not released details on the search process for a new artistic director.

Hymes released a statement about her departure Oct. 7.

“As this may come as a surprise, my plan was to wait for the recent transition of staff and board changes to be secured before resigning,” Hymes stated. “Now that those positions are filled this is the right time for me to leave. With my new position as artistic director of the Sedona Symphony, increased guest conducting opportunities and other work options, it is time to move on.”

Anne Marie Chastain was recently named CSO executive director after Cara Pittenger took a job with the Indianapolis Youth Orchestra over the summer.

“My time in Carmel has been amazing,” Hymes stated. “Some of my personal highlights include raising the artistic level of the orchestra, programming new and diverse concerts, raising musician fees, increasing services for the orchestra, and adding several new series with an emphasis on outreach and education.”