Car chases lead to Missouri man’s arrest in Fishers

Fishers Police Department announced that early on Oct. 15, officers arrested Revon Swinney, 41, of St. Louis, on charges of resisting law enforcement, auto theft, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana and providing a false identity.

According to FPD, an officer noticed the driver of a maroon Lincoln MKZ driving erratically a little after 1 a.m. Oct. 15. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Swinney, allegedly refused to pull over resulting in a brief pursuit that was terminated by the officer. A short time later, another local law enforcement agency attempted to stop the same vehicle resulting in another pursuit that was terminated by that agency.

About 15 minutes later, the announcement stated, dispatchers received a report of a crashed and abandoned vehicle near mile marker 207 on Interstate 69 North. The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle officers previously pursued. The vehicle was reported stolen out of St. Louis in July. Officers responded and began searching for the driver.

With the help of a drone and K-9, Fishers police tracked and apprehended the suspect. Officers allegedly found an empty gun holster, marijuana, credit cards in various names and several cellphones and receipts in the suspect’s possession.

Officers found a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun with no visible serial number in a dumpster nearby, according to the announcement.

Hamilton County Jail records show that Swinney is in custody awaiting a hearing. No bond amount has been set.