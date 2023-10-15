Pumpkins and Hayrides returns Oct. 22 

The 18th annual Pumpkins and Hayrides will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at Zionsville Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St., Zionsville.

The free seasonal event is put on each year by the Zionsville Lions Club as a thank-you to the patrons of the park.

“The past president of the club thought this event would be a great gift to the community to wrap up summer park events with a free fall event to thank them for their support for all of the summer activities,” said Gail Robbins, Pumpkins and Hayrides chair.

This year, Pumpkins and Hayrides will include hayrides, s’mores, face painting, games, bounce houses and more.

“Around 10 of our Partners in the Park join us with games and prizes,” Robbins said. “Another big hit are pumpkins the kids can have and paint.”

New to the event this year is a dog costume contest that will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the gazebo. A children’s costume contest is set for4 p.m. with Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana Teen judging, according to Robbins.

“I think the community loves this event because they get to spend the afternoon in Lions Park on a beautiful fall day, and it is a wonderful way for parents to get some great pictures and enjoy their time with their children,” Robbins said.

For more information, visit zionsvillelions.com/events/pumpkins-hayrides.